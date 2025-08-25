Hear the haunting 'full circle mix' of George Jones & Alan Jackson on 'He Stopped Loving Her Today'

'Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs' cover (Virgin Music Group/Grand Ole Opry)
By Stephen Hubbard

There's quite a story behind the Grand Ole Opry's new "full circle mix" of the George Jones classic "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

Jones' signature tune, written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, is widely considered one of the greatest country songs of all time. In the new version, Jones sings the first verse in a performance from the Opry stage on June 12, 1993.
Through the use of modern technology, Alan Jackson picks up the second verse during his May 2, 2013, homage from the Opry stage at Jones' funeral.

The "full circle" mix of "He Stopped Loving Her Today" is the second release from Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs following Ashley McBryde's version of Hank Williams' "Your Cheatin' Heart," which came out in July. 

The full 20-track album arrives Nov. 7.

