Hear Dolly Parton & Zac Brown soar on 'Butterfly'

You get the chance to step into the studio with Zac Brown and Dolly Parton in their new video for "Butterfly."
"Getting to record 'Butterfly' with Dolly is a dream come true," Zac says of the new track from Zac Brown Band's Love & Fear album. "She's always been one of my biggest inspirations, not just as an artist, but as a person. Collaborating with her brought a whole new perspective to the song."
The new Love & Fear track "Give It Away" is out now, as well.
