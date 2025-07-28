Hear 'Country's Greatest Songs' live from the Opry on new album

The Grand Ole Opry is unearthing live recordings of Country's Greatest Songs to celebrate hitting the century mark.

Partnering with Virgin Music Group, the world's longest-running radio show will put out 20 never-before-released live cuts on Nov. 7, just ahead of the Opry's 100th birthday on Nov. 28.

You'll be able to hear the first, Ashley McBryde's 2024 take on Hank Williams' 1952 classic "Your Cheatin' Heart," on July 30.

Here's the complete track listing for Opry 100: Country's Greatest Songs:

"Your Cheatin' Heart" -- Ashley McBryde (2024)

"El Paso" -- Marty Robbins and Marty Stuart (1981/2024) (Full circle mix)

"Crazy" -- Patsy Cline (1962)

"Ring of Fire" -- Johnny Cash (1967)

"Coal Miner's Daughter" -- Loretta Lynn (1985)

"Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'" -- Darius Rucker (2021)

"I Will Always Love You" -- Dolly Parton (feat. Patty Loveless and Marty Stuart) (2007)

"The Gambler" -- Don Schlitz (feat. Vince Gill) (2025)

"Devil Went Down to Georgia" -- The Charlie Daniels Band (2015)

"Elvira" -- The Oak Ridge Boys (1980)

"Tennessee Whiskey" -- Luke Combs (2016)

"He Stopped Loving Her Today (Full Circle Mix)" -- George Jones and Alan Jackson (1993/2013)

"I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool" -- Kelsea Ballerini (2025)

"Forever and Ever, Amen" -- Randy Travis (1989)

"Don't Close Your Eyes" -- Keith Whitley (1988)

"Fancy" -- Reba McEntire (2017)

"Chattahoochee" -- Alan Jackson (2020)

"Go Rest High on That Mountain" -- Vince Gill (feat. Patty Loveless) (2015)

"Jesus, Take The Wheel" -- Carrie Underwood (2018)

"Mama Don't Allow / Will The Circle Be Unbroken?" -- Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings, and Molly Tuttle (2020)

