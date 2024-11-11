'Has anybody seen Parson Brown?': Dan + Shay need your help

Dan + Shay have dropped a music video for their new original holiday song, "Parson Brown."



It's a simple visualizer that shows the country-pop duo having fun while recording in the studio, surrounded by Christmas trees and festive lights.



"The idea for 'Parson Brown' was inspired by the legendary character in the Christmas classic, 'Winter Wonderland,' which we also recorded for our double album," Dan + Shay share in an email newsletter to fans.



"We had a blast making this song with lots of different instruments (yes, that's a flugelhorn you hear), and just as much fun decking out the studio for the music video," they add. "Hope you love it as much as we do!"



You can find Dan + Shay's "Parson Brown" on It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.