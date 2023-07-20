HARDY rocks out in "TRUCK BED" video

HARDY has dropped a fiery music video for his new single, "TRUCK BED."

Filmed in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and directed by Justin Clough, the visualizer opens with HARDY waking up on a truck bed before deciding to throw a celebratory breakup party right outside his ex's home. Actor King Bach and former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan make cameos.

"We just wanted it to be a good time…and it was," HARDY says with a laugh.

"TRUCK BED" is off HARDY's latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW. The 17-song record spawned the #1 Lainey Wilson-assisted hit, "wait in the truck."

This fall, HARDY will kick off his headlining the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour with Lainey and newcomer Dylan Marlowe. For the full list of dates, visit HARDY's website.

