HARDY + Lainey notch early 2023 CMA Awards wins for Music Video, Musical Event of the Year

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

HARDY and Lainey Wilson have snagged early wins ahead of the official 2023 CMA Awards broadcast.

Their hit duet, "Wait in the Truck," has been named CMA Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year. The announcement was shared on ABC's Good Morning America by the show's Lara Spencer live from Nashville.

"Wait in the Truck" is also up for Song of the Year and Single of the Year at this year's CMA Awards.

The 57th CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!