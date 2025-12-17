HARDY to host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' with comedian Bert Kreischer

HARDY and comedian/actor Bert Kreischer will host New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash this year on CBS.

“Celebrating New Year's in Music City is always a blast,” HARDY says. “It's great to be back playing Nashville's Big Bash and I'm stoked to co-host this year with one of the funniest dudes I know.”

Kreischer adds, “This event, which I was a very small part of last year, is so much fun."

"I hope I keep my shirt on, and I promise not to drink until the stroke of midnight, unless you want me to start drinking earlier," he jokes.

They join headliners Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, who'll play at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, along with special guests CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr.and Dwight Yoakam will appear from clubs and venues across Music City.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash airs Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. CT on CBS and Paramount+.

