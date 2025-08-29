HARDY & ERNEST keep 'Bro Country' alive

There's long been talk about "Bro Country" in Music City, and now HARDY and ERNEST are weighing in.

“There's a whole new crew in Nashville that's bringing a whole new different sound and this song is simply an observation of that,” HARDY says of the new track he co-wrote with ERNEST.

“HARDY is such a clever writer—one of the best to ever do it,” ERNEST says. “It's been fun growing with him since our days of writing with Florida Georgia Line and many others. I am very thankful for them, the summers we all had together and the opportunities that got us here."

"I think this is a cool song that shows the ever-changing nature of music," he adds, "and I'm glad I got to sing on it with HARDY.”

Known for frequently taking writers out on the road with them back in the day, FGL recorded songs like "Dig Your Roots" by ERNEST and "Simple" by HARDY.

"Bro Country" is the latest preview of HARDY's COUNTRY! COUNTRY! album, which drops Sept. 26. Just two days before, he closes his JIM BOB World Tour with his first headlining show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

