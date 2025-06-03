The 'hardest job' Tim McGraw's ever had — and how you can watch him do it

Sarah Coulter/Paramount+
By Stephen Hubbard

If you enjoyed seeing Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill in 1883, there's good news.

Tim would love to do another Western — he's just not sure he wants to work as hard as he did on the Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone prequel.

"1883 was the first TV series that I had done or Faith had done," he explains. "Movies are a little quicker for sure, but 1883, Faith and I both joke that it was the hardest job we've ever had, period, in our lives."

"And I grew up in a farm town workin’ on farms and drivin’ tractors and pullin’ coffee weeds out of rice fields," he adds. "So I did some hard labor growin’ up."

So how hard did Tim and Faith work on the 2021 show?

"We were shootin' 1883 for six months, sometimes six days a week, 14 hours a day on horseback and terrible weather conditions, either burning hot or freezing cold," he recalls. "It was a lot of hard work and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

"But we had such a great time and it was a great experience for Faith and I together, and I would love to do another Western somewhere down the road," he says.

If you haven't seen 1883, you can check it out now on Paramount+.

