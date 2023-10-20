Hannah Dasher proves what "Country Do" with 'The Other Damn Half'

More than two years after The Half Record, Hannah Dasher's keeping her promise to fans by delivering The Other Damn Half.

The new EP adds four new tracks to the previously released "Cryin' All the Way to the Bank," "Ugly Houses" and "(I'm The One That Taught Him) That Thing You Like," including Hannah's version of her biggest cut as a songwriter, Brad Paisley's "Go to Bed Early."

"I was so excited when I heard that he was gonna put that one out as a single," the Georgia native recalls. "And then he also left that label. And I thought, 'Well, OK, maybe this is God's way of saying, "Hannah, it's your turn to cut this song."'"

"It's a sexy song, and a lot of people don't know it's literally one of the songs I was working on when I got fired from Bass Pro Shops 10 years ago for writing songs on the job. ... But I did it perform it on the Opry when I made my Opry debut, right there across the parking lot," she laughs, noting the Nashville store's proximity to the country institution.

Coming off the busiest touring season of her career so far, The Other Damn Half has been thoroughly road-tested, with "Country Do" proving to be particularly crowd-approved.

"I wasn't planning to cut it, but I started playing it live because it's three guitars deep and has this stacked, wild Rage Against the Machine moment in it," Hannah tells ABC Audio. "It's wordy as hell, but it's a lot of fun to sing."

"God's a Good Ol Boy" and "I'm Gonna Whoop Your Redneck A**" round out the collection, with an animated video for the latter set to follow in the coming days.

