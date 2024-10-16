Gratitude's at the forefront for Parker McCollum: "God's been so good to me"

Parker McCollum's got much to be grateful for this year, both personally and professionally.



"It's crazy. Every year at the end of the tour, I'm like, 'Man, how much bigger and better can it get?' And the next year it's bigger and it's also better. So I'm just grateful, man," Parker tells ABC Audio. "God's been so good to me and I feel guilty asking Him for anything else and He just keeps on giving."



"I can't say enough about how good He's been to [my wife] Hallie Ray and I, and the band and I, and just, man, across the board I'm so blessed," reflects the "Pretty Heart" singer, who welcomed his first child, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, in August.



"It's so much bigger and better than I ever thought country music was going to be for me in my life. And somehow it keeps growing," adds Parker. "So I'm grateful for it."

Parker's on the final leg of his Burn It Down Tour, with upcoming stops in Prescott Valley, Tucson, Las Vegas and more. Tickets are available at parkermccollum.com.



"What Kinda Man" is Parker's new single, and it's currently making its way up the country charts.



Parker is also up for Song of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards with his hit "Burn It Down." You can catch the show live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.