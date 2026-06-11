Grab your tissues for Cole Swindell's 'You Should Be Here' sequel

Cole Swindell's bringing his heartbreak and his happiness together in his new song, "Girl Dad."

"If my Dad could see me now I'd like to think he'd be proud of where I am in life," he posted on Instagram. "Especially these last few years. If I could update him on what it all looks like these days…What would I say?"

The message includes what appears to be the beginning of the music video for the song, as Cole's bus stops at the cemetery where his father is buried.

Cole's dad died unexpectedly in 2013, inspiring his 2015 smash "You Should Be Here."

"I met a girl, Dad, I told her I loved her/ We got married up in California," he sings in another clip. "Sunset on her white dress, God it was beautiful/ We saved a cold one and a chair for ya/ And I know you're looking down from up there, I believe it/ And I just wish that I could see you see this/ A little black and white picture that I wanted so bad to tell you in person/ We're having a girl, Dad."

Cole married Courtney Little in June 2024 and they welcomed their daughter, Rainey Gail Swindell, in August 2025.

You'll be able to hear "Girl Dad" in its entirety on June 19.

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