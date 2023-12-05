Grab tickets to Cirque du Soleil's Live Country Experience in Nashville

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Country music and acrobatics are coming together for a special show.

Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville have teamed for Cirque du Soleil's Live Country Experience. The show will launch in Nashville July 2 and run until July 28, before beginning its North American tour.

"There is nothing purer at heart than a Country Song in its honest expression of humanity," shares show director Amy Tinkham. "Values of family, love, hard work, incredible challenge and strength, fantastical dreaming, true delight, and unadulterated fun, all of which connect deeply with Cirque du Soleil."

"Stories that come from down to earth hardworking people are the root of Country Music, and similarly, stories that come from the streets of the world are the root of Cirque du Soleil," she adds.

Presale tickets are available now to Club Cirque members. General sale starts Wednesday, December 6.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

