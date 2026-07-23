Good girls, cowgirls and hurtin': 2 new songs on the way from Zach Top

There's new music coming from Zach Top in August.
"Make it a double! 2 songs are dropping next month and I'm excited for you all to hear them," he announced Thursday on Instagram.
"Good Girls & Cowgirls" and "Other Side of Hurtin'" will both arrive digitally on Aug. 21, with a 7-inch vinyl single to follow on Sept. 25.
Zach debuted "Good Girls & Cowgirls" during his headlining set July 18 at Montana's Under the Big Sky Festival.
His Cold Beer & Country Music Tour continues this summer, with a Thursday stop at the North Dakota State Fair. Meanwhile, "South of Sanity" is now a top-15 hit.
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