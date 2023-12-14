Get your hands on Luke Combs' new tumbler

Luke Combs has dropped a new 14-ounce tumbler in his merch store.



Priced at $20, the product arrives after Luke found out via WFLA News Channel 8's report about a $250,000 copyright fine Nicol Harness, an avid fan, was court-ordered to pay for selling homemade Luke-inspired tumblers.



"It's very stressful. I don't have money to pay my bills. I just want this resolved," said the Florida native, who has congestive heart failure and made $380 from her tumbler sales. "I didn't mean any harm to Luke Combs."



"So, we do have a company that goes after folks only, supposedly, large corporations operating internationally that make millions and millions of dollars making counterfeit T-shirts and things of that nature, running illegal business," Luke explained in a video shared on social media.



"Apparently this woman, Nicol, has somehow gotten wrapped into that and that makes me absolutely sick to my stomach," he added.



Net proceeds from Luke's new tumbler will be donated to Nicol and her family.



You can preorder your tumbler now at shop.lukecombs.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.