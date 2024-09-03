Get ready for Dierks Bentley's whiskey surprise

Could Dierks Bentley be launching his own line of whiskey? Quite possibly, yes.



The "Drunk on a Plane" singer posted an Instagram video on Tuesday teasing a forthcoming announcement about his whiskey.



"Well, well, whiskey. Looks like we meet again," Dierks says in the clip after a sip of whiskey. "LET'S ROW. 9.5.2024," then flashes across the screen, alluding to the official news arriving soon.



The Row 94 whiskey website also teases the announcement with an added "three ingredients and the truth" liner.



All will be revealed Thursday on Dierks' socials.



This, of course, won't be Dierks' first foray into the adult beverage world. His gastropub, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, has four locations across the U.S., including one in Nashville.

