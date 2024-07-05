Get ready to dance to Reba's "I Can't" remix

NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire has given her latest release, "I Can't," the dance remix treatment.

The country icon teamed with Grammy-winning DJ Dave Audé to drop her "I Can't - Dave Audé Remix."

This isn't the first time Reba and Dave have worked together. In 2021, Dave remixed "Fancy," "Why Haven't I Heard From You" and "I'm Gonna Take That Mountain" for Reba's Revived Remixed Revisited box set.

"#ICant (@DaveAudeRemix) is here! Y'all better turn the volume up this holiday weekend!" Reba shares on Instagram.

Reba will return to the small screen this fall for season 26 of The Voice and a new sitcom, Happy's Place, both airing on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!