Get to know Conner Smith, 'The Storyteller'

Conner Smith will drop a five-track EP, The Storyteller, on Oct. 4.



The "Creek Will Rise" singer shared the news with fans on social media alongside the EP cover art and a simple caption: "5 brand new songs, 5 different stories. The Storyteller EP 10/4."



Conner also soundtracked his post with the EP's title track, where he sings, "From the start of time/ How God designed to leave that empty space/ For every man alive to try to find some meaning in the blanks/ Shakespeare wrote the plays and van Gogh did it paint and granddad did it working on lines/ Yeah that's a storyteller/ A damn good storyteller."



You can check out Conner's announcement post on Instagram.



Conner will kick off his The Storyteller Tour on Oct. 6 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Of the tour, he says, "This show will be like nothing we have ever done before. My best music yet is coming this year, and this show is gonna get to the heart of it all."



⁠You can grab tickets now at connersmithmusic.com.

