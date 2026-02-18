Get down in the 'Arkansas Mud' with Ashley McBryde

A new piece of Ashley McBryde's upcoming fifth album will arrive on Friday.

"We've all filed an edge down here or there at someone else's request," she wrote on Instagram. "'Arkansas Mud' is about rediscovering and re-honing those edges. Bite back."

Of course, the title of the new track references Ashley's home state. "Arkansas Mud" follows her radio single "What If We Don't," which came out in January.

Ashley continues her Redemption Residency at Chief's on Broadway in Nashville with two Postcards from Lindeville shows that kick off Thursday.

