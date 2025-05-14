Get $30 tickets for Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett & more with Live Nation's Ticket to Summer promo

If there was ever a time that we needed to save money on something, it's now, so concert promoter Live Nation has delivered: Its Ticket to Summer promotion is back for 2025.

Once again, Live Nation is offering the chance to purchase $30 all-in tickets to more than 1,000 shows from dozens of artists, with more being added as the summer progresses. Among the participating artists are Dierks Bentley, HARDY, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Willie Nelson.

The promotion starts May 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and here's how it works: Go to LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once you choose your show, look for the tickets labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the tickets to your cart and go to checkout. Taxes aren't included.

You can also get early access via T-Mobile and Rakuten on May 20.

