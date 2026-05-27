George Strait and Lainey Wilson join Alan Jackson's concert send-off

Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road – The Finale (Doussan Music Group and Peachtree Entertainment)

George Strait and Lainey Wilson are joining the lineup for Alan Jackson's final touring show of his career Saturday, June 27, at Nashville's Nissan Stadium.

Of course, George and Alan have worked together many times throughout their careers, duetting on the iconic "Murder on Music Row," as well as "Designated Drinker."

George and Lainey join Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Lee Ann Womack.

Though Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More for the Road - The Finale is officially sold out, tickets are on sale now to watch the livestream from The Fisher Center on the campus of Belmont University.

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