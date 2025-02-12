George Strait + Chris Stapleton lock in five new stadium shows

George Strait has announced five stadium shows with Chris Stapleton.



Kicking off May 10 at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, George and Chris will hit Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium, Buffalo's Highmark Stadium and Foxborough's Gillette Stadium before wrapping at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium on July 19.



Parker McCollum will join George and Chris for the first four shows, while Little Big Town will join for the fifth show.



"I keep trying to slow down a bit but you keep calling me back. Please don't ever stop. I still love it just as much as I always have," George says. "Thank you for an amazing year last year and I can't wait to see you for a few more again this year."



"Chris will be back and glad to have Little Big Town with us in LA. For the other cities, we've added Parker M. to the show which will be outstanding," the country icon shares. "Can't wait to see you!!"



Tickets go on sale Feb. 21 at georgestrait.com. American Express cardmembers will get to access the Amex Presale Tickets on Feb. 22.

