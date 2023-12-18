George Birge reflects on 2023: "The best year of my life"

As 2023 draws to a close, George Birge is beaming with gratitude for everything he's accomplished this year.



"Just landed back in Nashville after my last show of the year, after 200 shows im fixin to sit on this couch and watch movies for a week straight," George captions his selfie on Instagram.



"Thank y'all for makin this the best year of my life, can't wait to show yall what we've got coming for 2024," he adds.



George is currently #4 and rising on the country charts with "Mind on You." The track recently received the remix treatment with country up-and-comer Kidd G and rapper charlieonnafriday.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on his Burn It Down Tour. You can grab tickets now at georgebirge.com.

