George Birge takes "Mind on You" to 'Jimmy Fallon'

Courtesy of RECORDS Nashville

By Jeremy Chua

George Birge appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 29 to perform "Mind on You."

Clad in a Tecovas trucker hat, blue shirt and black jeans, George performed his first hit, which topped the country charts earlier in January.

"Two days in NYC, @jimmyfallon couldn't have been cooler, huge thank you to @fallontonight for making this Texas boy feel at home in the big apple," George captions his Instagram carousel, which features monochrome photos of him backstage at the late-night talk show.

You can find "Mind on You" on George's debut album, George Birge: Mind On You.

Coming up, George will open for Parker McCollum on select dates of his Burn It Down Tour. For tickets, head to georgebirge.com.

