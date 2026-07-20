Garth Brooks to deliver twice the fun at Indianapolis tour opener

When tickets went on sale Friday for Garth Brooks' August return to arenas, response was so great he doubled his run in Indianapolis.

Originally set to play only Aug. 21-22, he'll now kick off the Blame It All on My Roots Tour on Thursday, Aug. 20, and play a Sunday matinee at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as well.

Garth is just as excited as the fans.

"It’s like a baseballer or a fireman," he says. "You know, they don’t miss the game or the fires, they miss the fire hall. They miss the dugout. Same with me, man. I’m so excited to get back just to see the band and crew and hang out with them."

"And then, of course, the people, just to hopefully hear their voices. I can’t tell you how excited I am. I just hope that those people that show up have the best time of their lives. I know I’m going to," he adds.

Remaining tickets are on sale now.

The Blame It All on My Roots concerts serve as the foundation for something he's calling Killer Live and touting as "a groundbreaking new approach to live recording."

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