Garth Brooks continues 'The Anthology' series with 'The Comeback'

Garth Brooks, 'The Anthology Part VI: The Comeback – The Next Five Years' (Credit: GarthBrooks.com)

Garth Brooks continues to tell the story of his career in the new installment of his ongoing The Anthology series.

The latest chapter, The Anthology Part VI: The Comeback - The Next Five Years, will be released on Dec. 5; it's available for preorder now via TalkShopLive.com and Amazon.com. The six-disc set includes 60 songs and over 150 behind-the-scenes photos, plus stories from Garth and other key players during that moment in his career.

Part VI covers Garth's 2018 North American stadium tour, his 2019 series of shows in dive bars, his return to Ireland and his Garth Brooks/Plus ONE 2022 Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. The albums FUN and Time Traveler are also covered.

On Dec. 1 Garth will appear in a 30-minute show on Amazon LIVE, Amazon Prime Video FAST, TalkShopLive and GarthBrooks.com to discuss the new release and share never-before-seen concert footage.

