Gabby Barrett's delivering 'Carols and Candlelight' for Christmas

By Jeremy Chua

Gabby Barrett's releasing her debut Christmas album, Carols and Candlelight, on Nov. 8.

"If you know me, you know that Christmas is my FAVORITE time of the year… so I've been so excited to announce my album, 'Carols and Candlelight' will be out on 11.8," Gabby shares on Instagram alongside a reveal of the album cover. 

"I know we're close to Halloween, but my heart is in HOLIDAY MODE!!!!!" she adds.

While a full track list hasn't been shared yet, fans will be able to get a first preview of the record with "I'll Be Home for Christmas," dropping Friday.

This isn't Gabby's first foray into the Christmas world. In 2022, she dropped "Silent Night" and "The First Noel," before teaming with Christian duo for KING & COUNTRY on "Go Tell It on the Mountain" in 2023.

Carols and Candlelight is available for presave now.

