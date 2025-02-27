'Future Tripping': Kelsea Ballerini's ready with 'Patterns (Deluxe)'

Kelsea Ballerini promised a surprise during her Wednesday night show in Fort Worth, and she delivered, announcing the expanded edition of her latest album and debuting the new track, "Future Tripping."

You can check out Kelsea's big reveal and the new song on her socials.

Patterns (Deluxe) adds five new cuts and is set to arrive March 7. "To the Men that Love Women After Heartbreak," "Put it to Bed," "Cut Me Up" and "Hindsight is Happiness" are the other four tracks that round out the new version of Kelsea's 2024 album.

Kelsea's fifth effort is her first to top Billboard's Country Albums ranking and includes her current hit, "Cowboys Cry Too," with Noah Kahan.

