Fishing meets country music at Riley Green's Nashville show this fall

For many country music fans, it's the ultimate combination: the music they love and bass fishing.

Riley Green will bring the two together on Friday, Oct. 30, as he headlines World Bass Enterprises' Concert 250 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

The show coincides with The Champions Tournament, described as "an elite world bass fishing championship featuring a record-setting purse of $3.25 million, the largest in the sport’s professional history."

"When I decided to host the inaugural The Champions Tournament this fall, I knew we had to go big," WBE CEO Brian Bird says. "There's no bigger name in country music right now than Riley Green. Beyond who he is as a performer, Riley is a true outdoorsman and perfectly represents what The Champions is all about."

Tickets for the show are available exclusively as part of VIP packages for the tournament, which takes place Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Packages go on sale Thursday at WorldBassEnterprises.com.

Randy Houser will open the show at The Pinnacle, while Lee Greenwood and Trace Adkins are set to perform patriotic songs at the tourney, which also commemorates America's 250th birthday.

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