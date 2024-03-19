Father-son bond inspires Luke Combs' unreleased track

Fatherhood continues to take center stage in Luke Combs' new music tease, with the latest being an unreleased track, "Remember Him That Way."



The tender ode chronicles how a son sees his dad and the permanent hero-like image he has of him.



"There's an old man and a lazy boy/ TV on a Western fast asleep/ "Grey in his hair, at least what's left/ But the heart of a lion beatin' in his chest/ There's a little more slow in his go/ A little less rock in his roll/ These days," Luke sings in the opening verse over a stripped-back production.



"But I remember him 10 foot tall and bulletproof/ Throwin' me a ball in cowboy boots/ A whistle and the dogs start runnin'/ A whisper and mama starts blushin'/ A wrench in his hand and a beer in the other/ God couldn't make a man any tougher/ That 'S' on his chest is startin' to fade/ But I'll always remember him that way," he continues in the imagery-rich chorus depicting the boy's father.



You can listen to the full clip of Luke's "Remember Him That Way" now on X, formerly known as Twitter. While you're there, you can check out Luke's previously teased song, "The Man He Sees in Me."

Luke's latest album, Gettin' Old, arrived in 2023 and spawned the hits "Love You Anyway," "Where the Wild Things Are" and a cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

The Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour kicks off April 12 and April 13 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. For tickets and a full list of dates, head over to Luke's website.

