Family time is what Cole Swindell loves about Thanksgiving

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Ask Cole Swindell what he loves most about Thanksgiving, and he'd tell you in a heartbeat that it's time spent with family.

"We've always had a close family, so it's really the holidays — whether it be Thanksgiving, Christmas, whatever — is the only time we really all get to be together as a family," says Cole.

For him, family time together isn't over-the-top, elaborate or activity-driven. It's focused on the small, simple traditions and things that mean the most.

"Just sitting around the table, holding hands saying the blessing, telling stories, it's just all the things that make Thanksgiving special to me," Cole shares.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!