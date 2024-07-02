Ever been hit by fireworks on Fourth of July? So was Bailey Zimmerman

If you've had a little mishap with your DIY fireworks on the Fourth of July, you're not alone.



Bailey Zimmerman was once accidentally hit by one, too, but that memory is one he recalls with laughter.



"So, Fourth of July 2020 I believe, me and my buddy Holden had a few too many [drinks] of course, and we got those fireworks that shoot out at the end," Bailey recalls to the press while mimicking the thumping fireworks sounds. "We ran all over the graveyard, and he hit me in the eye! Hit me in the eye, man!"



"That was a lot of fun, but I'll never forget it," the "Holy Smokes" singer says.



Bailey's currently on his sold-out Religiously. The Tour. and opening for Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown's respective tours. Tickets are available now at baileyzimmermanmusic.com.



His latest releases, "New to Country," "Holy Smokes" and "Hell or High Water" from Twisters: The Album, are out now on digital platforms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.