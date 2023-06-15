Eric Church's rolling out a new documentary

Eric Church has announced his new documentary, Caught In The Act: A Film. The project celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Eric's momentous live album, Caught In The Act.

Arriving on June 23, the documentary will chronicle the process of making Eric's live album and offer fans a behind-the-scenes look at his two-night concert at Chattanooga's Tivoli Theatre. Special commentary from Eric, longtime manager John Peets, acclaimed producer Jay Joyce, and members of Eric's band and crew will be featured, as well.

"When you’re in the craziness of the moment, you're not even sure what you're looking at or experiencing, you just feel that it’s different," Eric recalls. "We went to the Tivoli because everyone in our world – the band, the crew, the fans – knew we were a part of something special and wanted to capture the fire that has got us here. So, we just started rolling cameras as we figured at least we’d have it for posterity."

"It's been sitting in the vault, and with the live album celebrating 10 years since its release, it felt like the right time to rewatch and share the journey we’ve been on together," adds the "Springsteen" hitmaker.

Caught In The Act: A Film can be purchased on nugs.net beginning Friday, June 23.

