Eric Church stops holding back, will release 'Hands of Time'

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Stephen Hubbard

Eric Church fans can rejoice, because the wait for new music is coming to an end.

Eric just rolled out a handful of teases for his new single, "Hands of Time," which officially arrives "Thursday 3/20 at 12:01 ET."

You can hear a brief snippet of the driving, guitar-heavy track in his social media post. "We ain't as young as we used to be," he sings. You can also spy what appears to be the music video on YouTube, with clock-heavy visuals that match the ones on his socials.

The video, however, seems to tease a mysterious storyline between a brunette with an "E" necklace, and a man wearing a gas mask and protective gear.

This will be the first new music from the Chief since 2024's "Darkest Hour." Eric's last full album was 2021's Heart & Soul.

