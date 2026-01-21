Eric Church & Little Big Town team up for an exclusive Music City show

Eric Church and Little Big Town are teaming up to raise money for Parkinson's disease.

They're both set to play "A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" April 15 at The Fisher Center at Belmont University in Nashville.

Subtitled "An Evening of Music and Comedy to Benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research," the night will be hosted by NBC's Willie Geist. Aaron Weber and Maggie Hughes DePalo will do stand-up, while James Beard Award-winning chef Jake Howell from Nashville's Peninsula will do the food.

Tickets for the high-dollar evening start at $350 for a ticket to the show.

It's a cause that's personal for LBT's Kimberly Schlapman, who's one of the co-chairs of the event, since her mother's been living with Parkinson's for two decades.

