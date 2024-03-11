Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown + more join all-star Jimmy Buffett tribute concert

The late Jimmy Buffett will be celebrated with an all-star tribute concert coming to Los Angeles in April.

Keep The Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett will take place April 11 at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring performances by several of Buffett's friends and collaborators, including Eric Church, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown, Jake Owen and Mac McAnally.

Jimmy's longtime backing band the Coral Reefer Band is also booked for the special one-night-only concert as well as Paul McCartney, who appeared on Jimmy's final album, Equal Strain on All Parts, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Pitbull and more.



An American Express presale kicks off Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 15, at 10 a.m.

Jimmy passed away September 1 after a four-year battle with Merkel cell skin cancer, a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer. He was 76.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.