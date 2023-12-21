Enjoy Lauren Alaina + Raelynn's thiccmas sugar cookies

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Lauren Alaina and Raelynn have teamed up this holiday season to share their thiccmas sugar cookies recipe.

Out now, the video, which is part of Lauren's Thicc:30 YouTube series, features the country singers jubilantly making the festive treat from scratch in their holiday pajamas.

"For real DOUGH. These cookies are so great. Thank you to my sister @raelynnofficial for showing me this recipe," Lauren captions a preview Reel on her Instagram. "Tag us if you try it! Merry Thiccmas, y'all!"

To watch the full video and make thiccmas sugar cookies along with Lauren and Raelynn, head over to YouTube.

