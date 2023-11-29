Elvis Presley is a big inspiration to Kane Brown

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Following the recent release of his "Blue Christmas" collab with Elvis PresleyKane Brown spoke to Billboard about his introduction to the King of Rock 'n' Roll and how he is inspired by him.

“My nana is a huge Elvis fan and always has been," Kane shares. "My earliest memories of Elvis and his music were of listening to him with her, and how excited she is and still gets hearing his music."

As Kane grew up and became a music superstar like Elvis, he grew inspiration and respect for the "Love Me Tender" hitmaker.

"Now being an artist, having a better understanding just how amazing what he was able to accomplish was, and how he did it with his talent and by being so unique — that’s still so inspiring," says Kane. "It would be hard to pick just one song, but it is still something I am trying to wrap my head around that I have a duet with ELVIS."

"And hear my daughters sing it at home now too — what an amazing feeling," he adds.

You can catch Kane, Lainey WilsonKacey MusgravesThe War and Treaty and more delivering tribute performances to Elvis on Christmas at Graceland, airing live Wednesday, November 29, at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!