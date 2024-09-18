Elle King sets her sights on the "High Road"

By Stephen Hubbard

Elle King's planning to take the "High Road" on Friday.

The "Drunk (and I Don't Wanna Go Home)" chart-topper says her new song pays homage to her roots.

'"High Road' is a nod to the classic country that I've loved," she says. "When I come out on the stage of life, I want to be my truest and utmost self, and I want to release music that makes me happy, that I love to sing and music that acknowledges the things that have inspired me, like Willie Nelson and Highwaymen."

"I wrote this song last year and it's funny how the lyrics have played out over this year," she adds.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is currently on her Baby Daddy's Weekend Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!