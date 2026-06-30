Ella Langley's still obliterating any non-Texas options on the Hot 100

It seems Ella Langley's time atop the Billboard Hot 100 is simply not done, as "Choosin' Texas" rises to #1 on the all-genre ranking for a record sixth time. In all, this is its 11th week at the pinnacle.

The lead single from Ella's Dandelion first hit the top the week of Feb. 14, returning on March 7, March 21-28, April 11-25 and May 9-23.

This officially marks the longest stretch at #1 for a country song by a female artist, topping Debby Boone's "You Light Up My Life," which spent 10 weeks there in 1977.

Meanwhile, "Choosin Texas" is spending its 29th week leading the Hot Country Songs tally.

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