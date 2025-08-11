Ella Langley's coming off the road for the rest of August

By Stephen Hubbard

Ella Langley is taking some time off to focus on her health.

"The past several weeks have been tough," she revealed in an Instagram post Monday morning. "I've been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I've made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body, and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can't do that without first taking care of myself."

"Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down," she continues. "I'm so grateful for your understanding and your love — it truly means the world to me."

The "weren't for the wind" hitmaker will miss her upcoming August dates with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green, as well as her Aug. 25 date at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"I'll be back on the road in September, ready to give you my all," she closes.

