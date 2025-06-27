Ella Langley and HARDY's new duet has a twist

Ella Langley's teaming up with HARDY on her new song, "Never Met Anyone Like You."

The "wait in the truck" hitmaker not only sings on the track, he co-wrote it as well.

"This isn't a love song," Ella warned on her socials, along with what seems to be a sneak peak at its music video.

“This is one of my favorite songs I’ve been a part of in a really long time," HARDY says. "I love the craft of songwriting, so anytime that we get to have a twist at the end of the song, it’s my favorite thing in the world."

"It was a write that wasn’t even supposed to happen, which is a beautiful thing — we were caught off guard by our own creativity," he adds. "Everybody in the room crushed it that day. I can’t wait to see people‘s reactions because I really do think it’s one of the coolest songs I’ve been a part of."

"Never Met Anyone Like You" is the first new music from Ella since 2024's still hungover.

