Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence welcome shared granddaughter

Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Eddie Murphy is celebrating a new addition to his family and a special connection with fellow comedian Martin Lawrence.

The actor and comedian shared that his son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ari Skye.

Speaking to E! News over the weekend at the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award ceremony in Hollywood, Eddie Murphy said the baby arrived within the past couple of weeks.

“They just had a baby girl,” he told the outlet. “They just had her two weeks ago, or a week ago. Yeah, Ari Skye.”

The birth marks a meaningful milestone for both families, as Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence now share a grandchild.

When asked if he had any advice for the new parents, Eddie Murphy kept it candid.

"Oh, you don't give advice like that," he said. "You know, your kids don't go by your advice. Your kids go by the example you set. They watch you."

Eddie Murphy, who was honored during the ceremony for his decades-long career, also spoke about what matters most to him beyond Hollywood recognition.

"My legacy to me isn't my work," the father of 10 said. "My legacy to me is my children. So, that's my legacy."

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence tied the knot in May 2025. They first shared news of their pregnancy in February with a social media post featuring a black-and-white photo of Eric Murphy holding Jasmin Lawrence's baby bump.

Following the announcement, Martin Lawrence shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather.

"My heart is overflowing with love and gratitude," he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Watching Jasmin and Eric begin this journey into parenthood means everything to me."

As of now, the couple has not publicly announced their daughter's birth.

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence also share a long Hollywood history, having starred together in films including Boomerang and Life.

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