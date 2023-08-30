Dylan Scott teases new song, "I'll Be A Bartender"

Omar Vega/FilmMagic

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott's been working on new music and he wants your thoughts on it.

The "My Girl" hitmaker recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tease a snippet of an unreleased track, "I'll Be A Bartender."

The video features Dylan standing in front of a kitchen table as he enjoys a bowl of cereal while listening to the uptempo love song.

"Sheeew! Just got this one back," Dylan says via onscreen text in the clip. "It's called 'I'll Be A Bartender.' Would love to know what y'all think?"

You can listen to the preview clip in full on Dylan's X and let him know your thoughts in the replies.

Dylan is currently #17 and rising on the country charts with his single "Can't Have Mine."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

