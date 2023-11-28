Dylan Scott nabs fourth #1 with "Can't Have Mine"

Courtesy of Curb Records

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Scott's "Can't Have Mine" is officially #1 on country radio.

The love song sits atop the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase Country charts, and is Dylan's fourth career chart-topper.

"Can't Have Mine is officially the #1 song in America! Thank you Jesus!!" Dylan captions his Instagram Reel. "Thank you to my brothers and co-writers @mattaldermanmusic @dallaswilson8 and @joshmeltonmusic for letting me crash the writing room the day we wrote this song! GRATEFUL!"

Dylan's clip features him, his five-year-old son, Beckett, and four-year-old daughter, Finley, sharing the celebratory moment. It ends with the father of three embracing his two kids in excitement.

The RIAA-certified Platinum "Can't Have Mine" is off Dylan's latest full-length album, Livin' My Best Life, which also spawned the hit singles "Nobody" and "New Truck."

Dylan's currently on his This Town's Been Too Good To Us Tour. For a full list of dates and tickets, visit dylanscottcountry.com.

