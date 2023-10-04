Dylan Scott to drop "I'll Be a Bartender" on Friday

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

A new Dylan Scott song is on the way.

After several teases on social media, Dylan has announced that he's dropping his new "I'll Be a Bartender" track on Friday, October 6. 

"This ain't a drill! 'I'll Be a Bartender' is out on Friday! Pre-save today!" Dylan shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the single cover art. The singer also posted a preview clip of the midtempo romantic tune.

Prior to this, Dylan released his This Town's Been Good to Us EP in June. The six-song project features his current single, "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)," which is top 10 on the country charts.

"I'll Be a Bartender" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!