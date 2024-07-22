Dylan Marlowe's kicking off "new era" of music on Friday

Dylan Marlowe is releasing "Devil on My Shoulder" on Friday.



The new track will kick off a new music chapter for Dylan, whose collab with Dylan Scott, "Boys Back Home," is in the top 35 of the country charts.



"Devil On My Shoulder Drops this Friday [saluting face emoji] The Start of a new era, who's ready?" Dylan announced to fans on Instagram. His post also revealed the song's monochrome cover art.



Dylan's latest project is 2023's Dirt Road When I Die EP. "Devil on My Shoulder" will follow "You Did Too" and "Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back)," which dropped earlier this year.



You can presave "Devil on My Shoulder" now to get it as soon as it arrives.

