Dylan Marlowe sees a 'Picture Perfect' future

Dylan Marlowe's imagining the future in his new track, "Picture Perfect."

"I'm in that season of life where me and my wife Nat have been thinking about kids and farms and the stuff you never think you're ready for in life until this point," Marlowe reveals. "'Picture Perfect' is the perfect song to capture exactly that!"

"I know there’s a million other people going through this same season so I hope y’all can relate to this one!” he adds.

Dylan started the year with his biggest success so far, as "Boys Back Home" with Dylan Scott hit #1 on the country chart.

He launches his Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour with Conner Smith April 2 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.