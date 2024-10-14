Dylan Marlowe locks in debut headlining tour

By Jeremy Chua

Dylan Marlowe's longtime dream is finally coming true.

The "Boys Back Home" singer will hit the road in 2025 for his headlining Mid-Twenties Crisis Tour.

"I've always dreamed of touring a record and now we finally get to!" Dylan shares on Instagram. "Thank y'all so much for all the love and we're just getting started, see y'all next year."

The first show kicks off Jan. 23 in New York, with stops in Boston, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Lexington, Knoxville and more before wrapping Feb. 15 in an as-yet-undisclosed city. 

Presale begins Tuesday before the general sale on Friday. You can find the full tour schedule now at dylanmarloweofficial.com.

Marlowe's Dylan Scott-assisted "Boys Back Home" is currently approaching the top 20 of the country charts. It's the lead single off Dylan's debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!