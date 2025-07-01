Dustin Lynch takes country to the dance floor with 'Club Set Remixes'

Dustin Lynch has a little surprise up his sleeve for July 4: a new EP of reimagined songs.

Club Set Remixes takes country to the dance floor with amped-up new versions of Dustin's hits "Small Town Boy," "Seein' Red," "Thinking 'Bout You" and "Stars Like Confetti," as well as his new single, "Easy to Love."

"Putting together the Club Set Remixes EP was a fun ride," he says. "This year, I've been spinning these tracks in my club sets, and the energy they bring is next level. It's a new way to experience some of my biggest songs — plus 'Easy To Love' — in a way that hits different after dark."

"These remixes are built for the party and I can’t wait for y’all to turn them up," he adds.

Dustin will no doubt be showcasing the new versions when he plays the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Fourth.

